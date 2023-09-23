Police: Local Man Charged With Trespassing at Clarion Gas Station After Multiple Warnings

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged with trespassing at a Clarion Borough gas station after reportedly receiving multiple warnings.

According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Darren Daniel Diamond, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:10 a.m. on July 15, Officer Maxwell was dispatched to Sheetz in Clarion Borough for a male refusing to leave the store.

Officers Maxwell and Scheckler arrived on the scene and identified the male in question as Darren Diamond. Sheetz staff advised police that Diamond was not permitted back at the store due to his conduct, and asked that officers communicate that to him. The staff further advised that they were going to be sending him a trespass notice in the mail, as well. Both officers advised Diamond that he was not permitted back at the Clarion Sheetz store ever again, according to the complaint.

Diamond advised he understood and left the store, the complaint states.

On July 16, at approximately 5:10 a.m., Officer Maxwell was on routine patrol when Clarion County 9-1-1 advised there was a male at Sheetz trespassing. The male in question was described as a black male wearing a black shirt, and the dispatcher advised they believed this was the same male that Sheetz had called about the prior day, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell arrived in the area within a minute and observed Darren Diamond walking out of the Sheetz parking lot. Officer Maxwell pulled into the neighboring parking lot and walked across the street to speak with Diamond, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Officer Maxwell spoke to Diamond, who was holding a water bottle and several quarters. Diamond admitted to being at Sheetz and stated that he went there to get water. Diamond then held up the water bottle.

Once again, Officer Maxwell advised Diamond that he was not allowed at Sheetz in Clarion ever again. Diamond stated he understood. Officer Maxwell left Diamond and advised him to walk home while he spoke to the staff at Sheetz, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Officer Maxwell arrived at Sheetz and spoke to the night manager who advised that Diamond had entered the store and was trying to get water. Another shopper reportedly purchased the water for Diamond while the manager was communicating with their security team about Diamond trespassing. Diamond then left the store just prior to Officer Maxwell’s arrival, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Diamond on July 24:

Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.