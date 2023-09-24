7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, September 24, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Showers likely, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
