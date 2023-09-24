Clarion County Recipe of the Day: California Sushi Rolls

These taste as good as any restaurant or store-bought California rolls

Ingredients

2 cups sushi rice, rinsed and drained

2 cups water



1/4 cup rice vinegar2 tablespoons sugar1/2 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted2 tablespoons black sesame seedsBamboo sushi mat8 nori sheets1 small cucumber, seeded and julienned3 ounces imitation crabmeat sticks, julienned1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and juliennedOptional: Reduced-sodium soy sauce, prepared wasabi, and pickled ginger slices

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine rice and water; let stand for 30 minutes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until water is absorbed and rice is tender. Remove from the heat. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.

-Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the vinegar, sugar, and salt, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

-Transfer rice to a large shallow bowl; drizzle with vinegar mixture. With a wooden paddle or spoon, stir the rice with a slicing motion to cool slightly. Cover with a damp cloth to keep it moist. (Rice mixture may be made up to 2 hours ahead and stored at room temperature, covered with a damp towel. Do not refrigerate.)

-Sprinkle toasted and black sesame seeds onto a plate; set aside. Place the sushi mat on a work surface so the mat rolls away from you; line it with plastic wrap. Place 3/4 cup rice on plastic. With moistened fingers, press rice into an 8-in. square. Top with 1 nori sheet.

-Arrange a small amount of cucumber, crab, and avocado about 1-1/2 in. from the bottom edge of the nori sheet. Roll up rice mixture over filling, using the bamboo mat to lift and compress the mixture while rolling; remove plastic wrap as you roll.

-Remove the mat; roll sushi rolls in sesame seeds. Cover with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 8 rolls. Cut each into 8 pieces. Serve with soy sauce, wasabi, and ginger slices if desired.

