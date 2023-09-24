Sentencing for SCI Forest Inmate Charged With Punching, Injuring Corrections Officer Rescheduled

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Sentencing for an inmate at SCI Forest who reportedly grabbed a corrections officer and punched him repeatedly has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, sentencing for 49-year-old Derrell D. Mathews, who is currently an inmate at SCI Greene, that was scheduled for Friday, September 15, was continued and will resume on November 15, at 9:30 a.m. with President Judge Maureen A. Skerda presiding.

Mathews faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Serious Bodily Injury to Designated Individuals, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an incident at SCI Forest in November 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:24 a.m. on November 15, 2020, Derrell Mathews caused bodily injury to a corrections officer at SCI Forest.

According to the complaint, Mathews was found to be in possession of a homemade “stinger,” an electric weapon that is considered to be contraband and is prohibited in the prison.

Mathews reportedly made the weapon by modifying an extension cord with a pair of fingernail clippers.

When Mathews was confronted about the weapon, he grabbed a known corrections officer by the arm and began to repeatedly strike him with closed fists, the complaint states.

The officer suffered a dislocated shoulder and lacerations during the incident and was subsequently transported to an area hospital for medical attention, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Mathews through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on June 10.

Court documents indicate Mathews has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1997 with convictions ranging from criminal trespass and theft to escape and assault.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.