AICDAC to Hold Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru at Penn-West Clarion Eagle Commons on Tuesday
Sunday, September 24, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will host a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru on Tuesday.
The distribution will occur at Penn-West Clarion outside the Eagle Commons from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.
The event is free.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
WHAT IS NARCAN (NALOXONE)?
- A life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose;
- Fast-acting; and
- Has been used by medical professionals since the 1970s.
WHO SHOULD CARRY NARCAN?
- Anyone who knows someone who uses drugs;
- If you know individuals who take prescription opiates;
- If you have children or pets in a home where prescription opiates are present; and
- If you are a concerned citizen.
WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE?
- Narcan kit with two 4 mg. doses (nasal spray);
- Free fentanyl test strips are also available; and
- Free training is available upon request.
For more information, call 814-226-6350 or visit acidic.org.
