All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jay Weibel
Jay Weibel served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Jay Weibel
Born: May 19, 1953
Died: August 10, 2023
Hometown: East Brady, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Jay enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for eight years.
Jay and his wife traveled the world as a Navy family, along with their three wonderful sons.
They went to Boston, MA, Newport, RI, and Puerto Rico, which was their favorite tour of duty.
Jay was honorably discharged from the Navy.
Full military honors were accorded when he was laid to rest in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
