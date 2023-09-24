 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Jay Weibel

Sunday, September 24, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS jayJay Weibel served our country in the United States Navy.

Name: Jay Weibel

Born: May 19, 1953

Died: August 10, 2023

Hometown: East Brady, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Navy

Jay enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for eight years.

Jay and his wife traveled the world as a Navy family, along with their three wonderful sons.

They went to Boston, MA, Newport, RI, and Puerto Rico, which was their favorite tour of duty.

Jay was honorably discharged from the Navy.

Full military honors were accorded when he was laid to rest in St. Eusebius Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


