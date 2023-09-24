Timothy George Woods, 77 of Oil City, PA., died on Friday, September 22, 2023, after battling esophogeal cancer and Parkinson’s disease attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange while he served as a naval officer in Vietnam.

He was very much loved by his family and his multitude of friends.

Tim attended St. Stephen Grade School and Oil City High School where he was on the basketball, football and tennis teams.

Upon graduation from Penn State in 1968, he was sent directly to Vietnam where he was second in command on a ship that carried munitions back and forth on the Mekong Delta.

After serving in Vietnam, he was sent by the Navy to London, an assignment he really enjoyed.

He became a major soccer fan (Arsenal and due to his wonderful personality, he was requested to escort “officers” and their wives to events such as Octoberfest in Germany.

Everybody loved Tim.

After returning from England, Tim lived in Atlanta, GA, but returned to Oil City to work at Hileman & Woods, due to his father’s heart attack.

He stayed as a partner and retired from there.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virginia Woods, father-in law John Hegedus and a niece Jessica Hart

In 1980, Tim married Karen Hegedus and they had two sons, Nick & his wife Leslie and William (Bumper).

He loved his family deeply and was thrilled with the arrival of his grandson, Sam, with whom he formed a very special bond.

He is also survived by siblings June Delmonaco (Alan) of Oil City, Stephen Woods (Kay) of Oil City, and Patricia Woods of Riverside, CT.

Nieces and nephews Chris Delmonaco & his wife Tracy, Nicole Bracken & her husband Mark, Stephanie Woods & her husband Evan Gealy, June Bracken and Cooper Bracken, and Ben Hart & his wife Lauren.

Cousins Sue Lindey, Bob Hileman & his wife Susan, Mary Ann Hoy and Justin Hoy.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law Joanna Hegedus and a sister-in-law Lori Hart.

Golf was one of “Mr. President’s” passions and he was a member of Wanango Country Club for many years.

With the assistance from Bumper and his friends, Tim played golf almost until his death.

Karen made certain he lived as normal a life as possible throughout hi sups and downs.

Funeral Services will be private, A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest doing a good deed for someone.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.