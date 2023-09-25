7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Patchy drizzle before 9am. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.