A-C Valley School Announces 2023 Homecoming Court

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Homecoming Court ACVFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny-Clarion Valley School has announced their 2023 Homecoming Court.

Members of the court are as follows:

For Queen, the candidates are Colleen Verostek, Kyleigh Morrison, Madison Hurrelbrink, Brianna Schmidt, Bella Ielase, and Sophia McGarvey.

For King, the candidates are Jaxon Sundling, Kaiden McNany, Wyatt Evans, JP Blauser, Henry Stevanus, and Easton Wingard.

Crowning will be held before the football game on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Union High School at 6:30 p.m. The game is against Redbank Valley.

The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the A-C Valley Elementary School for 9th through 12th graders.

The theme for this year’s dance is “Under the Sea.”


