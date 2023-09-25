 

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lakota

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pet-of-the-week-top-tier092523This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Lakota!

Lakota is an adult male German Shepherd Dog mix.

He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.

According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Lakota is friendly and playful.

It is preferred that Lakota’s new home be one without children.

For more information on him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.

Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.


