Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lakota
Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Lakota!
Lakota is an adult male German Shepherd Dog mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Lakota is friendly and playful.
It is preferred that Lakota’s new home be one without children.
For more information on him, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
