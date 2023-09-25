 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

Explore: Featured Local Job

Explore: Ezoic 1

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Salmon

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This salmon with lemon is well complemented by rice or a green vegetable!

Ingredients

1 salmon fillet (2 pounds)
2 tablespoons butter, softened

1/4 cup white wine or chicken broth
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

Directions

-Pat salmon dry. Place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Brush with butter. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over salmon.

-Bake, uncovered, at 425° for 15-20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.