Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Salmon

This salmon with lemon is well complemented by rice or a green vegetable!

Ingredients

1 salmon fillet (2 pounds)

2 tablespoons butter, softened



1/4 cup white wine or chicken broth2 tablespoons lemon juice1/2 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

Directions

-Pat salmon dry. Place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Brush with butter. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over salmon.

-Bake, uncovered, at 425° for 15-20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

