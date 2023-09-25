 

Cypherts Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6OwrIdm37iA (1)LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey and Roberta “Bobbie” Cyphert recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

The high school sweethearts were married on September 24, 1983, at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg.

Jeff and Bobbie (née Walter) reside in Leeper and have four loving children: Jordan Cyphert, Karlee (Kody) Wolff, Joel (Isabelle) Cyphert, and Evan (Marisa) Cyphert.

The couple loves spending time with their two grandsons, Kaden and Karsen, and have another grandchild on the way.

Bobbie is the owner and operator of Crossroad Designs in Leeper, and Jeff works for Farmington Township and enjoys volunteering with the local fire department.

If you happen to see the happy couple out on the golf course this fall, wish them a Happy 40th Anniversary!


