Featured Local Job: Assistant Wrestling Coach

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 Assistant Junior High Wrestling Coach and Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach positions.

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent



Application review will begin immediately and continue until suitable applicants are determined.



