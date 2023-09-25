Joseph P. Gayetty, 57, of Reno went to his forever home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 22, 2023 after an 18 month battle with cancer.

He was born on August 3, 1966 in Oil City, the son of Joann and Joseph F. Gayetty.

He graduated from Clarion University with a degree in Marketing.

He worked at Miller Equipment in Marketing and more recently as a Programmer Analyst at Liberty Electronics.

He loved his work and the people he worked with and was proud of being an “efficient programmer”.

Joe was a self taught programmer, he loved to read and research issues, particularly early Protestant church issues and leaders.

He had notes and bible verses posted all over the house.

He also loved to study the bible and spend time with God in prayer.

Joe was a family man and liked to stay home, he loved his kids and enjoyed the many family get togethers, family cook outs, holidays, and trips to the Erie beaches and zoo.

He enjoyed home improvement projects and spend a lot of weekends working around the house.

He attended the United Brethren Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joann Gayetty.

He is survived by his father, Joseph F. Gayetty; his sister, Kristina Campbell and husband Linn; his wife Barbara and sons Elijah at home, and Josiah Gayetty; his daughters Rachel Lamb and husband Kevin, Rebekah Haney; and granddaughters, Rosalie Gayetty, Adelaide Lamb, Natalie Lamb, and Willow Haney.

Visitations will be held at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:00am at the Atlantic Avenue Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323, with Pastor Brad Riddle officiating.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Joe’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

