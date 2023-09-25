Knox Man Extricated From Vehicle, Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on Route 36

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was airlifted to a medical facility following a crash on Saturday afternoon on Route 36.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, on State Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 24-year-old Ashton C. Sullinger, of Knox, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2014 Chevrolet Cobalt when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway.

Sullinger’s vehicle began to swerve and subsequently drove off the right-hand side of the roadway into an adjacent drainage ditch.

Due to overgrown vegetation and the depth of the ditch, Sullinger was extricated by mechanical means.

He was transported to a location by Jefferson County EMS to await a LifeFlight unit. He was then flown to Allegheny General Hospital for medical evaluation of leg/ankle injuries of unknown severity.

Sullinger was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to its front end and was removed from the scene by Smith Towing & Repair.

According to police, Sullinger was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Oliver Township Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, LifeFlight, and Smith Towing & Repair.

