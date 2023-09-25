 

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash on Greenville Pike

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating an hit-and-run crash that recently occurred on Greenville Pike.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, September 23, the crash occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, on Greenville Pike, in Clarion Township.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was traveling north and attempted to turn right onto Stone House Road, but the operator failed to navigate the turn.

The vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and struck a wooden fence.

According to police, the vehicle caused damage to the fence, but the operator failed to stay behind and provide information to the property owner.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.


