SPONSORED: Jeep Adventure Days Are Here at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Clarion ford chryslerCLARION, Pa. – Jeep Adventures Days are here at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM.

Get a big 15% off MSRP on a New 2023 Jeep Compass or a $3,000 rebate on select New 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees or take advantage of 10% off MSRP on a New 2023 Jeep Gladiator.

Check out the new 2023 inventory here: www.clarionchryslerdodgejeep.com

The weather is always perfect in Clarion Chrysler’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
