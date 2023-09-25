 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

Explore: Featured Local Job

Explore: Ezoic 1

 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is Having a Fall Blowout Sale!

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Car mate j&jSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is having a Fall Blowout Sale!

Hundreds of diverse models, sizes, and top notch brands are avaialable. Brands include Car Mate, Sport Haven, Liberty, PJ, Durabull, Pace, and Quality! Sizes range from 5’x8′ up to 8.5’x24′.

Models include Cargos, Dumps, Utilities, and Equipment Trailers! Aluminum and Steel options are available!

All leftover models are at the lowest prices of the year!

Carmate j&j 3

Check out a full line-up of inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/

Visit J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales at one of their two locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA 16254

406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

Or, give them a call at 814-226-6066.

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

J&J


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.