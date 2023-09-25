 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (118)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

According to a report released on Sunday, September 24, Clarion-based State Police are investigating a reported incident of criminal mischief that happened sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the victim’s Apple iPhone 14 was damaged.

The phone is valued at $250.00.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.

Drug Possession in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Saturn after troopers observed the operator violating Title 75 on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 9:46 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

Police say the operator was observed to be in possession of drugs.

The arrestee is a 20-year-old man from Evans City.

Charges are pending through District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.


