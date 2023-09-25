 

State Police Release Details of Collision on Route 322

Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

68433758-D35D-48CF-938F-D941FB315C0DPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 322 in Paint Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a September 24 report released by PSP Clarion, the crash took place on U.S. Route 322 near its intersection with State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

Police say 19-year-old Macey B. Lee, of Fairmount City, was stopped in her 2015 Chrysler 200 for backed-up traffic and was rear-ended by a 2015 Honda Odyssey operated by 41-year-old Jill M. Henry, of Knox.

According to police, Henry did not see Lee’s vehicle and was unable to stop in time.

Henry suffered suspected minor injuries and was treated on the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Lee and Henry’s passengers—a five-year-old female and a 10-year-old male, both of Knox—were not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Henry was charged with a traffic violation.

