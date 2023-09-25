Venango and Clarion County Dems Hold Joint Fall Meeting on Saturday at Clarion VFW

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Democrats and the Democratic Party of Clarion County joined forces on Saturday night for their 2023 Fall dinner held at the Clarion VFW.

Keynote Speaker Eugene DePasquale (pictured above), a 2024 Candidate for Pennsylvania Attorney General, spoke about the importance of the coming state judicial elections in November and the many challenges they will face in the courts that could impact future elections.

Democratic candidates for state judicial office include Dan McCafferty for Supreme Court, Jill Beck, and Tamika Lane for Superior Court, Matt Wolf for Commonwealth Court, and Jack Panella, running for retention as a Superior Court Judge.

Speakers at Saturday night’s Venango and Clarion County Fall Democratic Dinner also included county commissioner candidates Braxton White, Clarion County, and Albert “Chip” Abramovic, Venango County, (pictured below).

