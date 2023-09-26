$3000 Stolen from Shippenville Woman’s Residence

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating the theft of cash from a Paint Township residence.

Trooper Floor said the incident happened on September 21 around 8:14 p.m.

Police said $3000.00 in cash was stolen from a a 32-year-old woman’s Cresmont Drive residence.

The case remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

