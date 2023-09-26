 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

$3000 Stolen from Shippenville Woman’s Residence

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating the theft of cash from a Paint Township residence.

Trooper Floor said the incident happened on September 21 around 8:14 p.m.

Police said $3000.00 in cash was stolen from a a 32-year-old woman’s Cresmont Drive residence.

The case remains under investigation.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.