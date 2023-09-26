AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are five cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.941 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.941

Average price during the week of September 18, 2023: $3.894

Average price during the week of September 26, 2022: $3.902

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.936 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.972. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.946 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.906.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.953 Altoona

$3.912 Beaver

$3.885 Bradford

$3.890 Brookville

$3.956 Butler

$3.930 Clarion

$3.940 DuBois

$3.972 Erie

$3.926 Greensburg

$3.987 Indiana

$3.956 Jeannette

$3.943 Kittanning

$3.954 Latrobe

$3.947 Meadville

$3.999 Mercer

$3.844 New Castle

$3.941 New Kensington

$3.999 Oil City

$3.925 Pittsburgh

$3.922 Sharon

$3.946 Uniontown

$3.999 Warren

$3.931 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped four cents over the past week and is now at $3.84. The decrease is typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline. However, the gradual seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs, hovering around $90 per barrel. Today’s average is two cents more than a week ago and 13 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.31 to 8.41 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly from 220.3 to 219.5 million barrels. Higher gas demand, amid tighter supply, has contributed to elevated pump prices, but oil remaining above $90 per barrel continues to steer the price increases.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate dropped by 92 cents to settle at $90.28. Oil prices decreased due to ongoing market concerns that energy demand could be lowered if future interest rate increases tip the U.S. economy into a recession. Additionally, prices declined despite the EIA reporting that total commercial crude stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 418.5 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.