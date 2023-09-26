 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

Birthday Wishes: Crosby Turns One!

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_3377A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Crosby Joseph Deemer!

Crosby turned one today, Tuesday, September 26.

Crosby is the son of Jacob Deemer and Makenzie Cavalline, both of Franklin.

His paternal grandparents are Jim and Lisa Deemer, of Clarion.

His maternal grandparents are Joe McDonald and Tracy Cavalline, of Oil City.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.