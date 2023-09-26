Birthday Wishes: Crosby Turns One!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Crosby Joseph Deemer!

Crosby turned one today, Tuesday, September 26.

Crosby is the son of Jacob Deemer and Makenzie Cavalline, both of Franklin.

His paternal grandparents are Jim and Lisa Deemer, of Clarion.

His maternal grandparents are Joe McDonald and Tracy Cavalline, of Oil City.

