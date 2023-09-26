Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Macaroni and Cheese

This is the ultimate creamy mac and cheese!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/2 cup butter, cubed



1/2 cup all-purpose flour1-1/2 to 2 cups 2% milk1 cup sour cream8 ounces cubed Velveeta1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1/2 teaspoon pepper2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add 1-1/2 cups milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat; stir in sour cream, Velveeta, Parmesan cheese, salt, mustard and pepper until smooth and cheese is melted. Add more milk to reach desired consistency.

-Drain macaroni; toss with cheddar cheese. Transfer to a greased 3-qt. baking dish. Stir in cream sauce.

Bake, uncovered, 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

