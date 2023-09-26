Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Reverse Fortunes with Shutout of ECC

ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer team reversed their fortunes on Monday night, September 25, at Elk County Catholic by adding their fifth shutout of the year, 3-0.

(Pictured above: Brenden Bettwy.)

Their undefeated season ended on Saturday, September 23, when the Forest Fires played an outstanding game and outlasted the Lions, 1-0. But the win against ECC was more than sweet for the Lions as it was retribution against ECC, the team that knocked the Lions out of the State playoffs last fall.

With a chill in the air and a mist covering the field for most of the game, the Lions played a tough game under the ECC lights. The action began with ECC showing their impressive speed by taking two consecutive shots on Lions goalkeeper Isaac Lerch.

Inside midfielder, Brenden Bettwy returned the attack and crossed a pass to Nathan Frederick, who was just short of pulling the trigger on a promising volley.

Outside midfielder Wyatt Boyden had an early opportunity on a corner kick with the ECC goalie coming out to rob the Lions’ attackers with a stop.

Bettwy made a scoring attempt carrying the ball through several midfielders and ripping the ball just over the goal. Lerch was coming under pressure when defender Carter Brown turned away an ECC attack.

Defender Chris Kim had an outstanding game, stopping multiple offensive forays by not only stealing the ball but also making clean passes out of the zone.

The score was still 0-0 midway through the first half when Quinn O’Neil passed wide to a charging Layton Dunn when Dunn found Matin Ormeno who shot only to have another Lions shot stopped by the stout ECC goalie. But the Lions’ fortune was about to change.

Frederick started an advance passing into the middle of the field when inside midfielder Thomas Uckert dribbled past several defenders and scored on ECC, making it 1-0.

Defender Jason Megnin took a foul kick at midfield to Boyden, who with a high leg stopped the ball and on the bounce took the shot, only to be stopped by the goalie.

Lerch then was tested with a bullet shot with a slippery ball after a centerfield penalty with a catch and stopped another long shot from midfield.

Finally, the classic Lions passing offense clicked like clockwork. Bettwy passed to Uckert at midfield and Boyden waving his hand, found the ball on his foot and took the shot, which rebounded off the goalie and a charging forward Dany Schweitzer cleaned up the mess with a shot to the back of the net. With two minutes left in the half, ECC was trying to go into the half with some momentum from a score.

They were relentless with a good chance coming from a long throw in directly at the goal mouth. The ECC striker headed the ball, bouncing off another ECC midfielder and Lerch covered with a sliding low shot save.

At the half, it was 2-0 Lions.

At the opening of the second half, the hustle of the ECC offense was evident. They wanted a goal, and fast. Several shots on Lerch went wide but were kicked with such velocity one ball almost reached the highway many yards behind the goal. Lerch had to make another stop for the Lions when the Lions made a counter-offensive.

Boyden kicked another shot low with an electric play and was stopped by the goalie. The ball seemed to go evenly back and forth, with Lerch making another stop.

But this time Bettwy took the ball down the field and seemingly effortlessly shot from just past midfield with a high shot, just over the fingertips of the ECC goalie for the final goal giving the Lions a 3-0 lead.

Blaise Cunningham had a good opportunity crossing a shot to Dunn who kicked only to be stopped by the defense. ECC, with their outstanding speed, was able to penetrate the Lions’ defense and shot on Lerch, who made a hand save at the top of the net with the ball spinning over the crossbar. The incredible defense bolstered by Brady Pierce was able to stop another quality ECC advance.

Winger Ky Clark stole the ball from ECC and advanced the ball up to Ormeno whose shot was saved by ECC in the goal. Lerch had several more shots to save, but another ECC chance hit the crossbar when a strong shot dinged the bar just over his hands.

Lerch stopped 14 shots on the evening.

The Lions record is now 7-1 going into Tuesday evening with a contest at Clarion Area versus Punxsutawney.

The Lions are active for the rest of the week when they travel to Karns City for a rematch on Thursday and host Ridgway on Saturday at Clarion-Limestone.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.