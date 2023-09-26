East Forest PTO Partners with Abraxas to Improve Nature Trail

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Parent Teacher Organization at East Forest has been partnering with Abraxas to improve East Forest’s Nature Trail.

(PHOTO: Mr. Chris Pappas’s third grade class enjoying some time in a branch hut. Front Row: Nolan Gardner, William Oliver, Karl McDonald, Gage Walton. Back Row: Rylyn Parrett, Waylon Thomas, Hailey Leffew, Michael Walker and Avery Colvin.)

The PTO purchased supplies and equipment for the project in the spring; work began in April and continued through the summer.

Students and staff from Abraxas, through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, have worked to clear branches and debris on the trail, and made many other improvements. They put in swings, built two outdoor classrooms, and created an exercise area. They also made an art area, a place for science experiments and even tree and animal identification.

To celebrate the re-opening of the trail, Abraxas helped cook lunch for East Forest students and staff, then the students had the opportunity to walk the trail and check out all the improvements.

