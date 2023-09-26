In With The New: Clarion Fire Company Updates Station Doors

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – With the help of the Clarion Borough Council, the Clarion Fire Station has a fresh new look.

(Pictured above: From left to right – Borough Council Members Ben Aaron, Brenda Sanders Dede, Andy Montana, Carol Lapinto, Linda LaVan-Preston, and Zachary Garbarino, and Clarion Fire Company personnel Chuck Bartley, Mike Chesterfield, Scott Sharrar and Jim Thornton. Photos by Adrian Weber.)

Clarion Borough Council Members became aware that the Clarion Fire Company was due for new station doors–fire company personnel had difficulties fully closing the old doors; there were frequent calls for service; and the paint was chipping.

Clarion Borough President Carol Lapinto told exploreClarion.com, “We noticed they (the old doors that were installed in 1993) were getting bad. Different paint was tried, and there was talk of doing vinyl, but nothing worked. No matter what was tried on those doors they could not be painted. The decision was then made to get the new doors.”

The borough initiated a project in 2020, in collaboration alongside the Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, to replace the doors.

“We were getting to the point where we had to pull the truck out and when you’d put the door down it would stop before it became completely closed. Someone would have to hop off the truck and get on the door and put weight on it to get it to close,” Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Bartley told exploreClarion.com.

Bartley added, “they’re replacing everything. The rails, the openers, and the sensors.”

(Pictured above: On September 13, 2023, Franklin Overhead Doors was on-site installing the five new doors.)

Bartley stated that the new doors bring “a guaranteed functionality and good aesthetics” to the station.

The five brand new doors are fitted with tempered glass and UV protection.

“The doors look great, and I’m happy to see them,” said Lapinto.

The doors had an initial projected cost of $63,000.00, but with costs rising over the last few years the actual final cost totaled $93,000.00.

Bartley said that he man doors will be painted to match the new station doors.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.