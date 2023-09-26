Lois A. Callahan, 84, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born in Oil City on February 23, 1939 to the late Arthur and Clara (Swartzfager) Tingley.

Lois painted beautiful pictures and won awards and recognition for her poetry.

She was an author and illustrator of a fun nature book, who she gave to hundreds of people, especially children.

She also wrote and summitted many articles and stories to the Derrick newspaper.

Lois was a quilter.

One of her favorites she quilted is one with all 50 states in the center of each state, in fine detail, is their state bird.

She was an avid reader of all stories and topics.

Lois enjoyed watching her Westerns, Ice Road Truckers, and the weather channel.

She was a hard worker inside the home and out.

Lois loved her deer and rabbits and could feed the deer out of her hand.

Lois had a best friend by the name of Agnes in Newfoundland, Canada.

They have been pen pals for 71 years, Lois and her late husband got a visit from Agnes in 2004.

Then in 2007, Agnes got a visit from Lois and Jack.

For 71 years they have been like best sister friends.

For many decades Lois and her husband Jack owned and took care of their large farm in Leeper.

As they got too old to run the farm any longer, they sold it and moved to the Cranberry/Seneca area on her cousins Patrick and Marge McFetridge’s property.

Patrick was Lois’s God-child through the Catholic Church and Patrick and Marge took care of them for the past 10 years until both of their passings.

And finally, Lois loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, prayed daily, and received Holy Communion weekly and had many visits with Pastor John Miller.

Lois was a devout Christian.

A special thank you to the Ensle, Deloe, and Ochs families, for always looking out for Lois.

She truly enjoyed the friendship that they shared together.

Lois is survived by numerous cousins.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John “Jack” Callahan and many friends and relatives.

As per Lois’s wishes, there will be no visitation or public services.

Internment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

