New Bethlehem Moose Lodge 10th Annual Golf Tournament Raises Money for Redbank Valley Scholarships

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge’s 10th Annual Golf Tournament was a huge success.

There was a full field of 104 golfers who came out on Saturday, August 26, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course to support the cause.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will be given as scholarships to Redbank Valley High School seniors this coming spring.

The GOLD sponsors for the event were New Bethlehem Moose Lodge #366, Veronesi Auto Sales & Seidle’s of Clarion.

Kronospan was a SILVER sponsor for the event.

The following organizations and individuals were hole sponsors: Bill McGregor, Veronesi Auto Sales, BIG Tiny’s Outdoors, Ken Bowser Realtor, Aaron & Merwin PC, Joe’s Pizza, GlassWorks Auto-Glass, Seidle’s of Clarion, Toms Riverside, Grinders Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Rimersburg Beverage, Carol Clemens, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Charles Leach Agency, Theron’s Resurrection Salvation LLC, S&T Bank, New Bethlehem VFW Post 415, and Alcorns Funeral Home.

Finally, the following are donors for individual prizes, food, and monetary donations: Clarion Oaks Golf Course, Toms Riverside, Sue Dougherty, Matt’s Beer Barn, Tech Ready Professionals, The Leader Vindicator, Alice’s Shear Madness, Redbank Chevrolet, C93, Clarion County Community Bank, C&A Trees, Sweet Delights, Mechanistic Brewing, Clarion County Fair, Corinne Shaffer, Village Pizza, Shelby Bowser, Coach Blondie Tumble & Cheer, Tammy Allenbaugh, The Grooming Lab, Kisha Mangiantini, Georges Beer Distributor, Mary Kay by Tiffany Bowser, Hopper Corp, Mary Benton, Renny Tosh, Barbie Veronesi, Carol Clemens, and Reinhart Foods.

Special thanks go to Steve and Lisa Bowser, Patrick and Michelle Slagle, Ted Wells, Karlee and Kaylee Wells, Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer, Joey Veronesi, Danielle Drum, Janelle Pahlman, Rachel Herrington, and Steven Mohney.

The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge will host the 11th annual tournament on August 24, 2024, at Clarion Oaks.

