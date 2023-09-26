Missing At-Risk Teen Girls Located Safe

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives are searching for two missing at-risk teen girls, including one who has ties to Clarion County.

(Photo above: Kayleigh Phillips, left. Aakira Harris, right. Photos courtesy of Pittsburgh Police Department.)

Kayleigh Phillips and Aakira Harris were last seen in the area of N. Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh on September 24 at about 2:30 p.m.

Phillips, 15, is 5’1″ tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses.

Pittsburgh Police say that Phillips may be headed to the Allison Park area of Allegheny County. Phillips has family in the Clarion and Butler areas, and could be headed there, as well.

Harris, 15, is 4’11” tall with brown eyes and a blueish ponytail. She may be wearing glasses.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of the girls, is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141 or call 9-1-1.

