Snider, Piccolino Sweep PSAC Weekly Volleyball Awards

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Golden Eagle volleyball team swept the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) weekly awards on September 25, with Cassidy Snider and Julia Piccolino taking home both the Athlete and Defensive Athlete of the Week honors respectively on Monday.

The duo was instrumental in helping the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 start in PSAC West play, with wins over Slippery Rock (3-0) and Gannon (3-1).

Cassidy Snider was offensively dominant on the outside, putting up huge numbers in the victories over The Rock and the Golden Knights.

The junior outside hitter hit .385 and averaged 6.29 kills per set over the course of seven total sets, with Snider posting 22 kills in both matches. In the Friday match against Slippery Rock, she slugged away at a .474 clip, reaching her 22 kills with just four errors.

She also notched 11 digs for a double-double. Snider hit .328 with 22 kills on the road against the Golden Knights.

Snider currently ranks fourth in the country in kills with an average of 4.82 kills per set, and her total of 246 kills is second in NCAA Division II behind only D’Nari Mills of Southeastern Oklahoma.

Conversely, Piccolino was lights out on defense over the course of those two matches.

The senior outside hitter led the team with a 4.57 digs per set average as part of two kill-dig double-doubles, including a season-high 20 digs in four sets against Gannon. Piccolino totaled 12 digs in the three-set sweep over Slippery Rock as well.

Piccolino ranks second on the Golden Eagles in kills with an average of 2.64 kills per set.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.