Burns & Burns Associates, Inc – A 4th Generation Business

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. was established in 1939 as the Burns Agency in Clarion County, Pa.
(Pictured above from left to right: Sue Burns, Scott Burns, Alexis Burns, Carina Burns, and (seated) Gene Burns.)
The firm was incorporated in 1963 and has grown to be one of the larger regional insurance brokerages in Pennsylvania with over sixty employees. B&B has the experience of 4 generations of the Burns family, including Gene Burns- Chairman, 2nd generation; Scott Burns- President & CEO, 3rd generation; Alexis Burns- Executive Vice President, 4th generation and Carina Burns- Commercial Customer Service Representative, 4th generation. The firm has nine locations across Northwest PA with offices in the cities of Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.
Burns & Burns provides a full range of integrated insurance services including personal and commercial insurance, life, health, and a full range of surety bonding. This approach has allowed the firm to gain recognition for the risk management approach it uses with both personal and commercial insurance clients.
Burns & Burns represents 60 insurance carriers and regularly brokers business through several additional companies. About 60% of premium volume written is for commercial clients. These commercial accounts include companies whose business is national and international in scope. The client list includes accounts in heavy construction, food processing, manufacturing, healthcare facilities, banking, mining and wholesale distribution.
Burns & Burns has grown into a statewide firm while retaining a commitment to participate actively in the local communities where its clients are located. The B&B mission is to meet the needs of clients for both personal and commercial insurance and financial planning. In order to achieve this mission, they continually seek to improve their insurance knowledge and aggressively market their services and products.
