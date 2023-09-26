Marienville Soldier Killed in Action 73 Years Ago Laid to Rest

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local soldier who was killed in the early days of the Korean War was laid to rest on Monday, September 25, 2023, in St. Ann Cemetery in Marienville–73 years after his death.

US Army Sergeant Richard “Dick” Marvin Sharrow was 22 years old when he lost his life on the battlefield near the village of Yongdong, South Korea. On July 25, 1950, he was part of a rescue unit sent to assist troops who were cut off from American positions following an intense three-day battle. Sharrow and his company advanced up a hill that was well-defended by North Korean forces. After intense fighting, he went missing and could not be located.

Surviving members of Sergeant Sharrow’s family and State Senator Cris Dush receive his remains at Pittsburgh International Aiport, on September 21, 2023. Photo by Gavin Fish.

The following year, the US Army began recovering remains from the area. Collected remains were temporarily interred in the United Nations Military Cemetery in Tanggok, South Korea. Sergeant Sharrow’s remains, then identified as X-1023, were then sent to Hawaii to be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl.

Great nieces Skye Peterson, left, Cassie Stevens, center, and Hollie Phillips, right, greet each other on the ramp near Gate 34 at Pittsburgh International Airport following the arrival of Sergeant Sharrow’s remains, on September 21, 2023. Photo by Gavin Fish.

Forty-seven years later, his sister, Rose Johnson, and her granddaughter, Sky Peterson, donated blood hoping that someday his remains would be identified through a DNA match.

On January 24, 2023, Sergeant Sharrow’s remains were positively identified using mitochondrial DNA analysis along with anthropological and dental analyses and chest radiograph comparisons.

An honor guard and members of Patriot Guard Riders await Sergeant Sharrow’s remains, on September 21, 2023. Photo by Gavin Fish.

Sergeant Sharrow’s remains were transported via American Airlines to Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 21st, with his great-niece, Tech Sergeant Hollie Phillips, USAF, serving as his escort. His casket was greeted with a full honor guard and members of his family including great-nieces Skye Peterson and Cassie Stevens, and their children. His remains were then transported by motorcade from Pittsburgh International Airport to Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville, Pa.

Sergeant Sharrow’s remains arrive in Marienville by motorcade, on September 23, 2023. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, Sergeant Sharrow’s remains were transported by motorcade from Summerville to Furlong Funeral Home in Marienville, where visitation was held the next day.

The last leg of Sergeant Sharrow’s trip to his final resting place took place on Monday, September 25, 2023. He was buried with full military honors in St. Ann Cemetery with Father Cory Pius, pastor, presiding.

USAF Technical Sergeant Hollie Phillips, niece of Sergeant Sharrow, speaks with members of the Patriot Guard Riders following the funeral. Photo by Gavin Fish.

Sergeant Sharrow was born on March 4, 1928, to Charles R. and Effie S. Sharrow in Marienville. He was one of eleven children. In addition to his parents, all of his brothers and sisters—Robert L. Sharrow, Kenneth George Sharrow, Benjamin A. Sharrow, Glenn Allen Sharrow, Charles Merle Sharrow, Harold Dean Sharrow, Willis Raymond Sharrow, Ralph Lee Sharrow, Nina Rosalie Johnson and Shirley Mae Sharrow—have now passed away.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders gather following Sergeant Sharrow’s funeral. Photo by Gavin Fish.

