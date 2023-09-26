 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

Explore: Featured Local Job

Explore: Ezoic 1

 

Penn State DuBois Fall Open House Slated for Saturday

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Penn state Dubois (1)DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois invites you and your family to a Penn State Day Fall Open House on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Find out what the campus has to offer, get your admissions and financial aid questions answered, and learn about opportunities in Career Development and Student Engagement. You will also get to meet students, faculty, and staff and take a tour of the campus.

Penn State has more than 275 majors to choose from, and nearly all of them can be started at PSU DuBois.

Their unique 2+2 program allows students to complete their first two years here and finish their degrees at Penn State University Park or another Penn State Campus. Students who want to stay all four years can choose to major in one of our six baccalaureate programs.

PSU DuBois also offers eight associate degree programs that can be completed there. With 600 students on campus, it’s easy for students and faculty to get to know each other. Students are in a small atmosphere but have all the resources and advantages that Penn State University offers right at their fingertips.

Check them out at their Penn State Day Open House on Saturday, September 30, 2023!

Registration will be located in the Lobby of the Hiller Building.

Agenda for the day: (Select only one Campus Tour and plan to attend the 10:00 a.m. presentation)

  • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m: Program Fair – Stop in any time (Student Union, Hiller Building)
  • 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Campus Tour (Auditorium, Hiller Building)
  • 10:00 a.m – 11:00 a.m: Admissions & Financial Aid Presentation (Auditorium, Hiller Building)
  • 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.: Campus Tour (Auditorium, Hiller Building)

Registration is required. Complete your registration today!

Penn_State_DuBois_logo.svg


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.