Penn State DuBois Fall Open House Slated for Saturday
DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois invites you and your family to a Penn State Day Fall Open House on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Find out what the campus has to offer, get your admissions and financial aid questions answered, and learn about opportunities in Career Development and Student Engagement. You will also get to meet students, faculty, and staff and take a tour of the campus.
Penn State has more than 275 majors to choose from, and nearly all of them can be started at PSU DuBois.
Their unique 2+2 program allows students to complete their first two years here and finish their degrees at Penn State University Park or another Penn State Campus. Students who want to stay all four years can choose to major in one of our six baccalaureate programs.
PSU DuBois also offers eight associate degree programs that can be completed there. With 600 students on campus, it’s easy for students and faculty to get to know each other. Students are in a small atmosphere but have all the resources and advantages that Penn State University offers right at their fingertips.
Check them out at their Penn State Day Open House on Saturday, September 30, 2023!
Registration will be located in the Lobby of the Hiller Building.
Agenda for the day: (Select only one Campus Tour and plan to attend the 10:00 a.m. presentation)
- 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m: Program Fair – Stop in any time (Student Union, Hiller Building)
- 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Campus Tour (Auditorium, Hiller Building)
- 10:00 a.m – 11:00 a.m: Admissions & Financial Aid Presentation (Auditorium, Hiller Building)
- 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.: Campus Tour (Auditorium, Hiller Building)
Registration is required. Complete your registration today!
