Arson Investigation Seeks Leads After Two Structures Destroyed by Fire in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Investigators are asking the public for information regarding an incident of arson in Madison Township.

According to a release issued on Monday, September 25, the PSP Fire Unit investigated a residential arson fire that occurred on Swartz Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say the property contained two structures that reportedly caught fire and burned down sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16.

The victim is a 66-year-old Rimersburg woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Ridgway Crime Unit at 814-776-6136.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.