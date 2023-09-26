UPDATE: Missing At-Risk Teen Girls Located Safe

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Pittsburgh Police have located two at-risk teen girls missing since September, including one who has ties to Clarion County.

(Photo above: Kayleigh Phillips, left. Aakira Harris, right. Photos courtesy of Pittsburgh Police Department.)

“Both girls have been located and they are safe,” said Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Cara Cruz. “Thank you to all who shared the information.”

Kayleigh Phillips and Aakira Harris went missing from the area of N. Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh on September 24 at about 2:30 p.m.

