 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

UPDATE: Missing At-Risk Teen Girls Located Safe

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 @ 03:09 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Missing Juveniles - Kayleigh Phillips and Aakira Harris - September 26 2023PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Pittsburgh Police have located two at-risk teen girls missing since September, including one who has ties to Clarion County.

(Photo above: Kayleigh Phillips, left. Aakira Harris, right. Photos courtesy of Pittsburgh Police Department.)

“Both girls have been located and they are safe,” said Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Cara Cruz. “Thank you to all who shared the information.”

Kayleigh Phillips and Aakira Harris went missing from the area of N. Braddock Avenue and Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh on September 24 at about 2:30 p.m.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.