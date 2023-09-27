7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
