Andrew Bruce “Drew” Edwards, 54, of Parker, a beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Andrew was born in Butler on October 4th, 1968.

He was the son of Sandra Blymiller and Terry Cook and the adopted son of Dale Edwards.

Drew was a 1986 graduate of A-C Valley High School.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Drew’s life was marked by his dedicated service to his country.

On October 9th, 1986, Drew joined the United States Navy and proudly served for over 13 years, having earned the rank of EN 2.

He was respected and admired by his fellow servicemen.

Drew served in the Persian Gulf, and was a recipient of the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Drew also held the esteemed position of Commander at VFW Post 7073 in Parker, reflecting his commitment to the community and his fellow veterans.

Among his many passions, Drew found solace and joy in reading, woodworking, guns, cars, motorcycles, and his beloved animals.

His interests were as diverse as his warm and welcoming personality.

Drew is survived by his parents, Sandra DeLair and her husband, Buck, of Parker, Terry Cook of Perryville, and Dale Edwards of Emlenton; a brother, William “Bill” Edwards of Cave Creek, AZ; his sisters, Rebecca Gates of Foxburg and Ashley Best of Emlenton; his children, Jonathan Edwards of Gulfport, MS, Jennifer Pounders and Britney Edwards, both of Angie, LA; his cherished grandchildren Aly, Wyatt, and Loghan Pounders, and Brantley Edwards.

Drew’s memory will be forever cherished by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who loved him dearly.

To honor Drew’s memory, please remember his warm smile, the strength of his character, and the love he shared with all those fortunate enough to have known him.

Drew will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1 – 3:45 p.m. Friday.

A committal service will follow at 3:45 p.m. with Methodist pastor, the Rev. Dan Myers, USMC, ret., officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by member of the V.E.T.S. honor guard of Franklin.

Interment will be in the Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

Contributions in Drew’s memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

