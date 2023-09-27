Ardelle E. Weaver, 89, of Victory Heights, died early Tuesday morning, September 26, 2023 at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the last surviving member of her original immediate family.

She was born in Oil City on June 9, 1934 to the late Harold and Lula Mae (Alden) Whitling.

She was a member of Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

Ardelle enjoyed playing cards and games with her children and grandchildren, reading her Bible, and doing word-search puzzles.

She worked as a caregiver to the elderly.

She was married on March 13, 1954 to Kenneth W. Weaver, and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2017.

Surviving are six children, Tim and Michelle Weaver of Cleveland, Ohio, Kim and Ray Hepler of Mapleshade, Cindy and Greg Peterson of Mapleshade, Jeff and Katrina Weaver of Seneca, Kenny and Tammy Weaver of Franklin, and Keith and Shelly Weaver of Victory Heights; her grandchildren: Clayton Weaver (Amanda) of Cleveland, Kevin Weaver of Cleveland, Shannon (John) Oliver of Victory Heights, Ryan (Amanda) Hepler of Seneca, Dennis Grove of Cranberry, Jessica (Chris) McKiernan of Seneca, Jeffrey Weaver (Beth) of Franklin, Jacob Weaver, and Kaylee Weaver, both of Van; and her great-grandchildren: Landon and Ian Oliver, Grayson and Gavin Hepler, Aden and Kowen Grove, Norah, Evelyn, and Fred McKiernan, Colton and Claire Weaver, and Charlotte and Isaac Weaver.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her brothers and sisters.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

Pastor Mike Heim will officiate.

Private interment will be in Starr Cemetery in Ninevah at the convenience of the family.

Ardelle’s family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Oakwood Heights, AseraCare Hospice, and her private caregivers while she lived at home for providing excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice through the Amedisys Foundation, 12664 US Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Ardelle’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

