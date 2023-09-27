Barbara Knapp, the last family member to carry on the Knapp name, passed away on September 12, 2023 in Oil City, PA.

Barbara was born in Ashtabula, OH November 8, 1945, to Wallace and Florence Knapp and was raised in Mechanicsville on the banks of the Grand River.

She graduated from Geneva High School in 1963 and began working in the Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts office, auto title division.

She worked for Chrysler Corp. dealerships for 7 years before switching careers.

She was hired by Lake Co. National Bank in 1974 and retired from the Willo Plaza office of Bank One in 2004.

After retirement, she moved to Oil City, PA.

She was an active member of the YWCA and The Friends of the Oil City Library.

She loved photography and enjoyed entering photo contests.

Her winning photos appeared numerous times in the Bank One employee calendars and in 2007 her photo of the Mechanicsville covered bridge won grand prize in the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge photo contest.

In 1984 she took honorable mention in the national photo contest sponsored by Canon.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Wally & Florence, her brother,, Tom Knapp and sister, Susan Beaver.

She is survived by her nieces, Barbara (Ken) Kovach, Cindy (Pete) Jurcenko, Kim (Craig) Harting, and great-niece, Katie Kovach and great-nephew, Connor Kovach.

She is also survived by brother-in-law, Dennis Beaver and sister-in-law, Theresa Knapp; cousins, Bob Lundberg, and David Lundberg.

She also leaves her feline companions Mama, Mokey and Marmalade each of whom found her house and moved into her heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Oil City Library or Venango County Humane Society.

Graveside service will be held at Mechanicsville cemetery, October 2 at 11:00am.

Lake Erie Cremation and Funeral Services, 1500 Harpersfield Road, Geneva, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.LakeErieCrematory.com.

