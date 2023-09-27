BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Two Juveniles Who Escaped From Youth Center in Tionesta

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help after two juveniles ran away from a youth center in Tionesta on Wednesday morning.

Trooper Baxter said the station was notified of two juveniles that escaped around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, from Taylor Diversion near River Street and Riverside Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the search is still active, and the investigation is ongoing.

One juvenile is described as a 17-year-old white non-hispanic male last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, a blue New York Yankees baseball hat, and black, red and white tennis shoes.

The other juvenile is a 16-year-old white non-hispanic male last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes with brown soles.

According to its Facebook page, Taylor Diversion is a “Folk School.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.