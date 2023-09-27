Charges Against Man Accused of Assaulting Three Health Workers in Clarion Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 32-year-old man accused of assaulting three medical facility employees in Monroe Township were held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 32-year-old Jesse Quentin Cousins, of Herndon, Northumberland County, Pa., were ordered held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 26, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause or Causes BI To Designated Individuals, Felony 2 (three counts)

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

He is currently free after posting $35,000.00 surety bond through a professional bondsman on August 10.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, August 7, at approximately 8:34 p.m., Clarion-based State Police dispatch received a call from a local medical facility in reference to Jesse Cousins assaulting multiple aides in performance of their duties.

Troopers then arrived at the facility in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and were escorted to the back of the building where Cousins was standing. He was immediately placed in handcuffs for safety and escorted to a private room. While in this room, the three victims of this incident were interviewed, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Cousins became irate and starting assaulting staff. Multiple staff members tried to subdue him, but were unsuccessful.

During this attempt, multiple staff members were assaulted, the complaint indicates.

One victim was punched with a closed fist in the upper left arm by Cousins, causing immediate bruising. Another victim was punched with a closed fist in the left arm, and the last victim was punched twice with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

Cousins was arraigned at 10:45 p.m. on Monday, August 7, in front of District Judge Jeffrey Miller.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.