Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Pistachio Cookies

This flavor combination is so fun!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened



1 cup sugar1 large egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1 package (3.4 ounces) instant pistachio pudding mix1 teaspoon baking powder1 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, pudding mix and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.

-Roll dough into 1-in. balls. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets; flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass.

-Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks.

