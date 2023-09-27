 

Community Partner

More Local Sponsors

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Pistachio Cookies

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This flavor combination is so fun!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant pistachio pudding mix
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, pudding mix and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.

-Roll dough into 1-in. balls. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets; flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass.

-Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.