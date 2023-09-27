David J. Porter, 46, of Rocky Grove, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 25, 2023, leaving his family heartbroken and devastated.

Born in Oil City on January 6, 1977, he was the son of Patricia Kephart and David Porter.

Dave worked at Titusville Fabrication.

He was an avid Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Pirates fan and was a lover of all music.

Dave loved his dog, Rusty.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Above everything, Dave was a proud father and adored his son Logan.

He truly lived for Logan.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Logan, sister, Erin Mays and her son, Zachary Mays, step-brother, William Kephart and his girlfriend Tiffany Williamson and their children, William, James, Ellie and Hannah Kephart, a great nephew, Micah, his girlfriend, Tammi Colwell, the mother of his son and long time friend, Julene Fulmer and his father’s companion, Gloria Flinspach.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Ruby Edwards, grandparents, Lori L. Moore, Onalee Dalaba and Vern Dalaba, Harry Porter and his step father, Buck Kephart.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin were family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. Thursday.

A service will be held at 5:00 P.M. following the visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

