David N. Love, 60, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at his home.

He was born on September 3, 1963 in Brookville; son of the late J. Wendell and Eileen R. Aaron Love.

David graduated from Clarion Limestone High School 1981.

He then attended Clarion University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications in 1986.

David moved to the Washington D.C. area where he worked in Communications for a few years.

He then worked for The American Society of Travel Agents and The Medical Society of District of Columbia.

Finally, David moved back to Clarion in 2007 where he became the Marketing Director for Clarion University, retiring in 2017 after 10 years.

David loved music and was an avid reader.

He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

David is survived by his siblings, Stephen Love and his wife, Debbie, of Centerville, Julianne Peer and her husband, Jim, of Brookville, Eric Love and his wife, Jane, of Ohio, Nancy Wolbert and her husband, Frank, of Strattanville, and Brian Love and his wife, Amy, of Clarion.

He is also survived by his nephew, Jonathan Love and his wife, Laurie; his nieces, Tasha Love, Jennifer Mihalo and her husband, Geoff, Jaime Peer, Olivia Love, Peyton Love, Jessica Stroup and her husband, John, Sarah Wolbert, Julia Omecinski and her husband, Conor, and Ava Love; his great nephews, Derek Love, Zach Love, and Jacob Mihalo; and a great niece, Lucy Stroup.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

