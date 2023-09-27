Kiwanis Club of Clarion Assists Local Benefit Concert

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) — In keeping with the Kiwanis International theme and focus, “Saving the World, one child at a time,” several members of the Kiwanis Club of Clarion recently helped out at the Drew Baldridge benefit concert.

(Pictured above, from left: Kiwanis Member Willie Wilson, Scouts Nathan Myers, Jameson McIlwain, and Kiwanis President Brenda Sanders Dede. Not pictured was Kiwanis Member Mary Wilson.)

The concert was held in Corsica on Sunday, September 17.

Proceeds from the concert benefited Cub Scout Pack 51 of the Clarion area.

Kiwanis members served as greeters and ticket-takers at the concert.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.