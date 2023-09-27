Local Man Accused of Strangling Woman, Threatening to Kill Her with Knife During Domestic Dispute in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly choking a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife during a domestic incident in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Jeffrey Allan Whitney, of Leeper, on Saturday, September 23, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a call from Jeffrey Whitney around 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Whitney related he and his girlfriend were in an altercation at his residence on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, and he was requesting PSP to respond.

Upon arriving on the scene, Trooper Greenawalt and Trooper William Gerg were flagged down by a male who was standing along State Route 36. Upon speaking with the male, he was identified as Jeffrey Whitney, and he stated that he and his girlfriend were in an altercation. He explained that the victim was arguing with him, followed him around, and struck him three times in the back of the head, the complaint states.

No injuries were observed on Whitney, who claimed the victim grabbed him as he was walking away, causing a scratch on the left side of his neck and a scratch on the top of his right shoulder area. Whitney related he called PSP at this time, according to the complaint.

Whitney related his juvenile daughter was present during the altercation and that she was currently with his father, and no longer at the residence, the complaint notes.

Trooper Greenawalt stayed outside the residence with Whitney while Trooper Gerg went inside and spoke with the victim.

Upon speaking with the victim, she related she was arguing with Whitney about some personal issues, and he pushed her onto a weight-lifting bench and began to choke her. The victim stated she could not breathe and grabbed ahold of Whitney and she believed she kicked him to get him off of her, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim stated Whitney had a knife in his hand, threatened to kill her, and while he was choking her told her she needed to leave.

The victim had several cut marks on her face and dried blood was observed, the complaint states.

The victim further stated this altercation occurred earlier in the day on September 23, and Whitney left for several hours and then came back to the residence. Whitney then started to argue with her and struck her in the right and left temple areas with a closed fist, causing lumps to the right and left side of her face, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police a 12-year-old male was present during the altercation and was in his bedroom. The victim showed Trooper Gerg where the altercation took place and, at that time, Trooper Gerg observed a large white-handled knife with blood on it located by the weightlifting bench, the complaint notes.

With the victim’s permission, Trooper Gerg spoke with the juvenile witness in his bedroom of the residence. The juvenile related the victim and Whitney were arguing, and he observed Whitney push the victim against the weight-lifting bench, choking her, the complaint states.

The juvenile stated the victim told him to go to his room, and he stated he did and closed the door, the complaint indicates.

Phone contact was made with Whitney’s juvenile daughter, who stated she woke up in the morning to Whitney and the victim arguing. She stated she observed the victim shoving Whitney, who then came to her room and took her out of the residence, the complaint notes.

She further related that the victim and the victim’s juvenile son followed him, and they met Whitney’s father and she stayed with him. She related this occurred at a local restaurant. She stated she stayed with her grandfather for the rest of the day and was currently with him during the phone interview.

A phone interview was conducted with Whitney’s father who related he was in the known local restaurant around 9:00 a.m. when Jeffrey and his daughter came in with the victim following him and screaming, according to the complaint.

He related he told Jeffrey to leave his daughter with him, and shortly after, Whitney and the victim left the restaurant, the complaint states.

The victim was placed under arrest at this time and transported to PSP Marienville, the complaint indicates.

Whitney was arraigned at 10:09 p.m. on September 23, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jarah Heeter:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

