Lucille M. Brown, 96, of Titusville, passed away Saturday evening September 16, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born on November 9, 1926 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Eddie O. Edwards Jr. and Ruby Sutton Edwards.

She was married to Elmer A. Brown on March 5, 1950 in Titusville.

He preceded her in death on December 20, 1995.

Lucille was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1945.

She had been employed in her earlier years at the former G.C. Murphy Co. and the Struthers Wells Corp.

Lucille was a member of the White Oak United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and a former Sunday school teacher.

She was also a former member of the Grand Valley United Methodist Women.

She was a former member of the YMCA Silver Sneakers.

She was an avid yard sale attender and enjoyed her Gabby Girl Club.

Lucille enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, reading, and a devoted greeting card sender.

She enjoyed traveling with her family and especially watching her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her children, Cynthia Johnson and husband Robert of Grand Valley, Sharon Andrako and husband Steven of Titusville, Debra Reitmeyer and husband David of Holly Springs, NC, and Marcia Reitmeyer and husband Brad of Titusville; 14 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth Edwards of Titusville and Gerald Edwards of Bear Lake; two sisters, Leona Burrows and husband Raymond of Pleasantville and Linda Tillotson and husband Perry of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by a brother, Eldon Edwards; and sisters-in-law, Nancy, Pauline and Naomi Edwards.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM.

Further visitation will be held on Friday at the White Oak Community Chapel 14790 Spring Creek Road Titusville, PA 16354 from 10 to 11 AM at which time a celebration of her life will be held with Jerome Alsdorf officiating.

Interment will be in Riceville Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Gentiva Hospice 1119 Park Ave. Suite 107 Meadville, PA 16335.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

