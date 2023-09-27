Man Seriously Injured As Motorcycle Slams into Box Truck on Route 68

SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after his bike crashed into a box truck in Butler County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash took place around 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, on State Route 68 (N. Main Street) in Chicora Borough, Butler County.

Police say 25-year-old Adam E. Burns, of Girard, Ohio, stopped at a legally posted stop sign in his 2023 International MV607 at Route 68’s intersection with E. Slippery Rock Street.

According to police, Burns did not clear the intersection and proceeded south on Route 68 while a 2002 Yamaha Roadstar Warrior motorcycle operated by 32-year-old Cory E. Claypoole, of Hilliards, was traveling northbound on Route 68.

As a result, Claypoole’s motorcycle collided with Burns’ truck.

Claypoole was not using a helmet and suffered suspected serious injuries.

East Butler Volunteer Fire Company transported him to Butler Memorial Hospital.

Claypoole’s passenger—45-year-old Mary A. Matthews, of Petrolia—was also not using a helmet, but was uninjured.

Burns was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, both drivers were charged with traffic violations.

Additional charges pertaining to this crash are pending further investigation.

